MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Preseason-Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens winger Patrik Laine expected to be out 2 to 3 months with knee sprain
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans lead the Royals over the Orioles 1-0 to open AL Wild Card Series
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Skubal sensational, Tigers jump on Valdez early to get 3-1 win over Astros in AL Wild Card Series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_collegiateday2hl_241001.jpg
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_rtf_travishunterint_241001.jpg
Hunter: Dream is the NFL, not the Heisman trophy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NHL: Preseason-Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens winger Patrik Laine expected to be out 2 to 3 months with knee sprain
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans lead the Royals over the Orioles 1-0 to open AL Wild Card Series
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Skubal sensational, Tigers jump on Valdez early to get 3-1 win over Astros in AL Wild Card Series

Top Clips

nbc_golf_collegiateday2hl_241001.jpg
HLs: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
nbc_rtf_travishunterint_241001.jpg
Hunter: Dream is the NFL, not the Heisman trophy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms

October 1, 2024 09:16 PM
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the FedExCup Fall so far and who could have a good showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
Up Next
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_240922.jpg
1:47
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dptwhlandsound_240922.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhlandreax_240922.jpg
2:26
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
6:44
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_kornferryhlandanalysis_240920.jpg
2:52
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
7:25
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexhit_240919__635784.jpg
4:28
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
2:49
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240919.jpg
7:30
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_geoffogilvy_240916.jpg
9:36
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Now Playing