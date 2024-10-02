Watch Now
Fowler looking to get on track at Sanderson Farms
Todd Lewis joins Golf Central to talk about the FedExCup Fall so far and who could have a good showing at the Sanderson Farms Championship
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd. 4
Watch the top moments from the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are battling for PGA Tour status.
Highlights: Horschel wins BMW PGA Championship
Check out highlights from Billy Horschel's playoff victory over Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Examining Horschel’s composure in BMW Champ. win
The Golf Central crew takes a closer look at Billy Horschel's clutch playoff victory at the BMW Championship, including how he remained calm under pressure in the final round.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
PGA Tour cards at stake in Korn Ferry Tour Finals
Watch the top moments from Friday's action in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, part of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where players are battling for PGA Tour status.
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyze Rory McIlroy's performance heading into the weekend at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship. Watch some of the top shots of Round 2 from McIlroy and the rest of the field.
LIV players score big win from PGA of America
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central with all the info on the PGA of America ruling LIV Golf players eligible for the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship -- as well as what it means for the future of harmony in golf.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
The Golf Central crew reflects on Rory McIlroy's opening round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship, where he got off to a strong start despite losing the head of one of his clubs.