McIlroy, Scheffler 'no-brainer' Masters favorites

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Anderson
NCAA Tournament - McNeese State vs Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Houston vs Arizona
NCAA Tournament - SIUE vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje
NCAA Tournament - Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordans_250318.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates
roczen_crash.jpg
450SX biggest crashes and bashes of season so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Anderson
NCAA Tournament - McNeese State vs Clemson Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship-Houston vs Arizona
NCAA Tournament - SIUE vs. Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Wisconsin Badgers' John Tonje
NCAA Tournament - Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jordans_250318.jpg
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
nbc_cbb_cinderellastalk_250318.jpg
Drake, High Point are Cinderella candidates
roczen_crash.jpg
450SX biggest crashes and bashes of season so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy, Scheffler 'no-brainer' Masters favorites

March 18, 2025 05:14 PM
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to react to Rory McIlroy's Players Championship win, give his early favorites and longshots for The Masters, share the X-factor for Nelly Korda this season and preview some fast LPGA risers.
Up Next
nbc_golf_jordans_250318.jpg
2:58
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
1:50
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
Now Playing
nbc_gc_henleyint_250309.jpg
10:53
Henley: ‘Consistency led to confidence’ in API win
Now Playing
nbc_gc_henleywin_250309.jpg
7:30
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250308.jpg
4:17
Rory has ‘no momentum’ after tough day at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintvandreax_250308.jpg
6:44
Morikawa feels ‘something is clicking’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
Smyliev2.jpg
2:58
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryint_250307.jpg
7:22
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250307.jpg
2:14
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
Now Playing
saunders_site.jpg
11:24
Palmer’s grandson Saunders: API about giving back
Now Playing