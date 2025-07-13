Watch Now
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
Rory McIlroy reacts to a narrow defeat in the Genesis Scottish Open and says he feels great about his game before The Open, as Brendon de Jonge says his performance was exactly what he needed before Portrush.
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
Todd Lewis reports from Royal Portrush just before Open Championship week. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia share their early thoughts on the course, which is shaping up to be tough but fair.
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
Chris Gotterup tells Rex Hoggard about how he got his "head screwed back on" in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open, what it means for his confidence and his excitement to now play in The Open.
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
Brian Rolapp explains to CNBC his thought process regarding a deal with the PIF and how the PGA Tour will honor tradition without being bound to it. Then, hear the latest on LIV Golf's latest application for OWGR points.
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Chris Gotterup went low Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open, giving him a two-shot lead ahead of moving day. Watch his highlights and hear from him after the round.
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
Charley Hull had a scary WD from the Amundi Evian Championship after collapsing twice on the fourth tee. Anna Jackson gives the latest updates, with Hull feeling better after treatment.
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's opening round of the Genesis Scottish Open before hearing from the world No. 1. Then, Brendon de Jonge explains why Scheffler's game travels so well and translates to links golf.
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy found something in the last few holes on Genesis Scottish Open Thursday. Watch his highlights, post-round interview and Golf Central's reaction.
Popert: My determination never wavered
Kipp Popert opens up regarding his health and golf journey and discusses his dream of winning a third-straight U.S. Adaptive Open title.
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
Nelly Korda addresses the media ahead of the Evian Championship, emphasizing the importance of "rest and recovery" as well as why you can "never stay comfortable" alongside the next generation of golfers.
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
Rex Hoggard reports on how Scottie Scheffler is bringing a "clear game plan" to the Genesis Scottish Open and Rory McIlroy's outlook in a links golf event before returning home for The Open Championship.