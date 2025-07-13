 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma NASCAR Cup results; driver points report
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Former hockey star Joe Pavelski beats Stephen Curry and Co. to win American Century Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma NASCAR Cup results; driver points report
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Former hockey star Joe Pavelski beats Stephen Curry and Co. to win American Century Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open

July 13, 2025 07:44 PM
Rory McIlroy reacts to a narrow defeat in the Genesis Scottish Open and says he feels great about his game before The Open, as Brendon de Jonge says his performance was exactly what he needed before Portrush.
Up Next
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
3:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
2:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
3:08
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
Now Playing
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
2:48
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
0:36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
7:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
8:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
4:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
4:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
7:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
06:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
05:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
09:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_ridesaidlagunaseca_250713.jpg
07:59
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_moto_superbikemontereyrace2_250713.jpg
09:24
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 2
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
mpx_golf.jpg
01:46
American Century Championship Final Rd. best shots
nbc_golf_americancenturyrd3_250713.jpg
14:07
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Final Rd.
nbc_golf_pavelskiwinningputt_250713.jpg
01:49
Pavelski WALKS OFF with eagle at American Century
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
02:17
Pavelski: ACC win ‘means the world to me’
nbc_imsa_ctmphl_250713.jpg
07:50
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at CTMP
nbc_imsa_chevroletgrandprixhl_250713.jpg
14:27
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_imsa_cameronhyett_250713.jpg
02:02
Cameron ‘so proud’ of effort for LMP2 win at CTMP
nbc_imsa_hindmanformal_250713.jpg
02:06
Formal: WTR’s win at CTMP ‘a long time coming’
nbc_imsa_costaaltoe_250713.jpg
01:16
Costa, Altoe needed to ‘play hard’ at Chevrolet GP
allen_site.jpg
04:41
Allen lauds Bills Mafia, hits Kaufman in stride
nbc_golf_kittlemizmayfield_250713.jpg
02:09
Kittle, Mayfield, The Miz party on 17th at ACC
nbc_golf_jostintv_250713.jpg
02:19
‘Dark abyss': Jost sums up ACC performance
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_cyc_btps9seg_250713.jpg
08:52
Visma looking to force UAE mistakes on Stage 10
nbc_cyc_tdfs9hlsv2_250713.jpg
30:12
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 9
nbc_tdf_pogecarintv_250713.jpg
02:33
Pogacar: ‘Going to win this Tour for Joao’
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_tdf_winnerintv_250713.jpg
02:10
Merlier credits Evenepoel’s help for Stage 9 win
Finish_9_raw.jpg
05:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in game 2
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_tdf_chateauroux_250713.jpg
36
Châteauroux unofficially becomes Cavendish City