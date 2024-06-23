Watch Now
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to '24 success
Scottie Scheffler joins the set of Golf Central after emerging victorious in the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024 and explains what's going right for him in his dominant season.
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
Amy Yang joins the set of Golf Central after winning her first major at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and how she recovered from two missed cuts in prior tournaments to put down a dominating performance.
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Tom Kim talks about how he used the weather delay to reset and what he's working on heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women’s PGA
Lexi Thompson is hanging around at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Is this the week she gets her second career major victory?
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Check out some of the highlights from this year's KPMG Women's Leadership Summit.
Korda had ‘no words’ for KPMG Women’s PGA fall
The Golf Central crew reacts to Nelly Korda’s disappointing performance during the second round of the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship that had her miss the cut.
Highlights: Korda struggles to missed cut at KPMG
The Golf Central team breaks down where Nelly Korda went wrong during Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
Relive the best shots from early Round 2 action at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, taking place at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.
HLs: Korda makes do with ‘B-game’ in KPMG Rd. 1
Watch the key moments from Nelly Korda's opening-round 3-under 69 in Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which sees her one stroke off the lead.
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.