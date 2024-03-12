Watch Now
Scheffler always able to 'figure out' his golf
Rex Lavner provides insight into a conversation with Scottie Scheffler, citing the reminder of being able to always "figure out" his golf and the hyper-focus on his weakness despite his greatness.
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
Golf Central debates the level of prestige entering The Players Championship and if the impact of not having players like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka playing, as well as the state of field sizes on the PGA Tour.
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Johnson Wagner gives an insight into the 17th hole on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, which is one of the most memorable holes in all of professional golf.
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Todd Lewis explains why Wyndham Clark received no penalty from the Arnold Palmer Invitational rules committee after he appeared to touch his ball lying in the rough on the 18th hole.
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts to Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.