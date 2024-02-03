Watch Now
Simplicity is key to Aberg's success on PGA Tour
The Golf Central crew reacts to Ludvig Aberg’s breakout performance in Round 2 of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and how he has had immediate success.
Best celebrity moments at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Watch highlights from various celebrities at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am including Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and more.
Cantlay, McIlroy optimistic about SSG investment
Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy weigh in on the Strategic Sports Group's investment into the PGA Tour, expressing optimism about the opportunities the deal will create.
Wet weather hits Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Todd Lewis reports from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where competitors will potentially deal with the rain for the entire tournament.
McIlroy’s Pebble Rd 1 ends with two-stroke penalty
Golf Central looks back on Rory McIlroy's Round 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which started off hot but ended in rough fashion, punctuated by a two-stroke penalty.
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like ‘a slice of heaven’
Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol joins Rich Lerner to discuss the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, playing on the Los Angeles Lakers with the late Kobe Bryant, his foundation and more.
Hughes discusses state of PGA Tour, SSG deal
Mackenzie Hughes comments on the new deal in place between the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, explaining why the investment doesn't solve all of the problems golf faces.
Spieth seeks stability from PGA Tour, SSG deal
Jordan Spieth talks about his excitement to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his reactions to the deal between the PGA Tour and the Strategic Sports Group and more.
Golf has ‘real issues’ despite Tour’s SSG deal
Paul McGinley and Johnson Wagner discuss the status and popularity of golf while examining how the PGA Tour made "a good move" by inking a deal with Strategic Sports Group.
PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions
Rich Lerner, Johnson Wagner and Paul McGinley discuss their reactions to the PGA Tour's venture with the Strategic Sports Group and look ahead to how this business decision could influence the future.