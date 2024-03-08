 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson completes hat trick for Andretti Global’s new star trio of IndyCar
Toyota US Open - Day 4
Regan Smith swims historic double at Tyr Pro Series
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Joey Logano paces Cup field in Phoenix practice session

Top Clips

oly_sww50f_proswimseries_torrihuske_240308.jpg
Huske edges Manuel in 50m freestyle in Westmont
ReganSmith.jpg
Smith destroys women’s 200m butterfly field
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 INDYCAR: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Marcus Ericsson completes hat trick for Andretti Global’s new star trio of IndyCar
Toyota US Open - Day 4
Regan Smith swims historic double at Tyr Pro Series
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Practice
Joey Logano paces Cup field in Phoenix practice session

Top Clips

oly_sww50f_proswimseries_torrihuske_240308.jpg
Huske edges Manuel in 50m freestyle in Westmont
ReganSmith.jpg
Smith destroys women’s 200m butterfly field
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at Bay Hill

March 8, 2024 06:55 PM
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Up Next
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
11:00
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcp_viktorhovlandhit_240307.jpg
5:58
Frequent coaching changes hurting Hovland’s game?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaboardchange_240306.jpg
2:40
Ogilvie joins Enterprises board, Tour Policy Board
Now Playing
nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
6:10
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Now Playing
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_woodsbobjones_240303.jpg
3:47
Woods named USGA’s 2024 Bob Jones Award recipient
Now Playing