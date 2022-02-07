Watch Now
Spieth's big-time shot-making is 'in his DNA'
Damon Hack and Rex Hoggard react to Jordan Spieth's incredible shot-making skills on moving day this past weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
PGA Tour advancing negotiations with SSG, PIF
Rex Hoggard offers more information on the PGA Tour's announcement that it will further negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, a team of sports investors, and plans to advance talks with the PIF.
Can Grant Thornton Invitational improve format?
The Golf Central crew reacts to the outcome of the Grant Thornton Invitational and evaluates the event's structure.
How Åberg, Sagström worked together at GTI
Ludvig Åberg and Madelene Sagström talk about the little kinks they worked out when playing together as a partnership at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss the upcoming final round of the first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational and explain why the event has been exciting for golf.
Conners, Henderson use chemistry at Grant Thornton
Hear from Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where the pair overcame the stress of alternate shot and relied on their chemistry to climb up the leaderboard with a 3-under Round 2.
Day: Ko has been a ‘solid rock’ at Grant Thornton
Jason Day and Lydia Ko recap what went right in Round 2 of the Grant Thornton Invitational, with Day praising Ko as a 'solid rock' throughout and building chemistry during the week.
Finau, Korda delivering early at Grant Thornton
Tony Finau and Nelly Korda are embracing 'Team FiNelly' at the Grant Thornton Invitational, and they discuss the 'fantastic day' after Round 1 and learning from each other.
Expectations for Percy, Allan on Champions Tour
With the PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament now concluded, Golf Central analyzes expectations for Cameron Percy, Steve Allan and others that have secured their Champions Tour cards.
Oosthuizen, Schwartzel share Alfred Dunhill lead
The Golf Central crew breaks down highlights from the third round of the 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship, where Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel share the lead.