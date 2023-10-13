Watch Now
Thompson hitting 'quality drives' at Shriners
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
Beau Hossler's putter heats up in the first round of the Shriners Children Open and the Golf Central crew are wondering if he can get his first career PGA Tour win this weekend.
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
The Golf Central crew praises Lexi Thompson's performance under pressure in Round 1 of the Shriners Children's Open, her PGA Tour debut.
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
The Golf Central crew give analysis on Lexi Thompson's PGA Tour debut.
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
Billy Kratzert and George Savaricas break down Round 1 of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where leader Chesson Hadley is once again performing under pressure as he battles for his PGA Tour card.
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady joins Golf Central to discuss the vandalism on four different greens at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, the site of Jim Furyk's event beginning Friday.
Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames
A grandstand at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the host of the Ryder Cup just four days ago, went up in flames on Thursday. No one was injured.
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
Chris Zambri joins Golf Central to discuss being named the first head coach of the USGA's U.S. National Development Team and the goals of the new program.
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
Brentley Romine joins Golf Channel to discuss the early issues Spikemark has encountered as the new scoring provider of NCAA golf.
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
Tripp Isenhour joins Golf Central to discuss what's on the line in the upcoming FedExCup Fall, which begins this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.