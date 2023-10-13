 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Preseason-Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
NHL suspends Golden Knights forward Brett Howden for 2 games for head shot
Shriners Children's Open - Round One
Lexi holds her own, 1 over par as play suspended
MLB: Wildcard-Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_thompsoncomp_231012.jpg
Highlights: Thompson, Shriners Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thompson hitting 'quality drives' at Shriners

October 12, 2023 08:50 PM
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gc_hosslerrd1analyis_231012.jpg
6:28
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
nbc_golf_gc_lexi1stroundanalysis_231012.jpg
1:43
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
8:07
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gc_sandersonfarmsrd1_231005.jpg
5:27
Hadley excelling under pressure at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_gc_timuquanadamage_231005.jpg
3:57
Timuquana Country Club greens vandalized
nbc_golf_gc_marcosimonefire_231005.jpg
1:11
Marco Simone grandstand goes up in flames
nbc_golf_gc_zambriint_231004.jpg
6:20
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231003.jpg
7:05
Spikemark’s issues as NCAA golf’s scoring provider
nbc_golf_gc_trippstakeskornferrychampionship_231003.jpg
4:44
‘A lot on the line’ in upcoming FedExCup Fall
nbc_golf_gc_grantcigandaintvV2_230923.jpg
1:16
Grant, Ciganda playing stress-free for Team Europe
