Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland feels he is in “a much better place” with his game after some struggles early this season and plans to prove it with Team Europe at Bethpage Black.
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
Luke Donald reflects on his European roster for the 2025 Ryder Cup and what it will take to win on American soil.
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
Jon Rahm explains the significance of being picked to the European Ryder Cup team, and Luke Donald breaks down what Rahm brings to the squad.
Wallace will 'never give up on the Ryder Cup'
Matt Wallace showed some serious emotion when asked about the Ryder Cup after finishing tied for second at the Omega European Masters. Wallace is hoping to be one of Luke Donald's six captain's picks for Team Europe.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
Tripp Isenhour and Mark Rolfing predict who Luke Donald will select with his six captain's picks for the European Ryder Cup team, debating if Matt Fitzpatrick, Harry Hall, Marco Penge and Matt Wallace deserve a spot.
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
Relive the best moments from Round 2 of the LPGA's FM Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
Damon Hack and Mark Rolfing discuss Kapalua's Plantation Course shutting down for 60 days and what that could mean for The Sentry.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Check out the best shots from second-round action of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Thitikul's intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
Golf Central looks back on the highlights from Jeeno Thitikul in Round 2 of the FM Championship before explaining why she's earned the world No. 1 ranking next to her name.