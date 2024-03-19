Watch Now
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
Paige Mackenzie breaks down Ruoning Yin's success at Palos Verdes last year and explains the players she expects to play well in the
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
Seri Pak calls in to discuss her excitement to host the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and looks back on the proudest moments of her career.
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
Todd Lewis and Steve Burkowski discuss the latest on the meeting between PGA Tour policy board player directors and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Golf Central reacts to Scottie Scheffler's "virtuoso performance" to become the first golfer to win The Players in consecutive years and showing no signs of slowing down.
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
At The Players Championship, Jay Monahan answers questions about the support for his leadership.
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.