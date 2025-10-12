 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Florida at Texas A&M
Indiana, Texas A&M would be top-four CFP seeds based on AP Top 25; Tennessee, USF back on bracket
Indiana v Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 8 Top 25: New Top 5! Down goes Oregon, Oklahoma! Indiana rises, PSU done
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
Panthers extend Jonah Gadjovich’s contract on his birthday, securing him through 2027-28

Watch Now

Tiger undergoes lumbar disc replacement surgery

October 12, 2025 02:36 PM
Golf Central reacts to Tiger Woods undergoing surgery to replace a lumbar disc, the latest procedure in an "ominous" timeline, and discuss what this means for his golf future.
Up Next
nbc_golf_dpwthl_251012.jpg
8:31
Highlights: Open de España, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeenosoundreax_251012.jpg
1:57
Thitikul’s Shanghai win ‘a statement for herself’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xandersoundreax_251012.jpg
4:03
Schauffele’s gets meaningful win at Baycurrent
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftday3_251011.jpg
12:03
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_251011.jpg
1:00
‘Confident’ Schauffele surges in Baycurrent Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_251011.jpg
6:52
Highlights: Open de España, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_rahm_251010.jpg
4:03
Rahm rebounds, Lowry misses cut at Open de España
Now Playing
Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS - Round Two
5:15
Greyserman leaning on his putting at Baycurrent
Now Playing
nbc_gc_xander_251010.jpg
4:56
Xander ‘finally’ off to a good start at Baycurrent
Now Playing
wmidam_raw.jpg
3:49
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_netsvssunshl_251012.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Suns
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
cyclingthumbnailnewparis.jpg
22:41
Highlights: 2025 Paris-Tours
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_cfb_lemoncomp_251011.jpg
04:45
HLs: Lemon shines in USC’s win over Michigan
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_251011.jpg
01:53
HLs: Underwood throws for two TDs against USC
nbc_cfb_umuscehl_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: USC runs through Michigan in L.A.
nbc_cfb_ohio_ill_251011.jpg
05:02
Highlights: Ohio State handles Illinois
nbc_nba_pg_chavdal_251011.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Mavericks
nbc_cfb_hcrileyintvv2_251011.jpg
01:57
Riley, USC ‘weren’t going to be denied’ vs. UM
nbc_cfb_maiavaintv_251011.jpg
01:24
Maiava on Miller’s big night: ‘It’s what he does’
nbc_imsa_petitlemans_251011.jpg
20:02
Highlights: IMSA Motul Petit Le Mans 2025
nbc_nba_pg_atlvmem_251011.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Grizzlies
nbc_imsa_lmp2winners_251011.jpg
01:53
TDS motivated to win LMP2 amid Thomas’ retirement
nbc_imsa_bamberintrv_251011.jpg
01:21
Bamber talks first win at Motul Petit Le Mans
nbc_imsa_penskeintrv_251011.jpg
01:24
Penske: Jaminet, Campbell had to be ‘consistent’
nbc_cfb_usctd4_251011.jpg
01:28
Jackson scampers away to put USC up 18
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251011.jpg
01:08
Cignetti, Sarkisian prove their mettle in Week 7
nbc_rtf_ndcolorado_251011.jpg
03:57
What do Notre Dame, Colorado wins open up?
nbc_rtf_franklinpsu_251011.jpg
04:53
‘No way forward’ for Franklin at Penn State
nbc_cfb_umichtd2_251011.jpg
46
Marsh takes Underwood pass 69 yards for TD
nbc_rtf_indianaoregon_251011.jpg
03:47
Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon
nbc_rtf_texasok_251011.jpg
02:08
Manning encouraging in Texas’ win over Oklahoma
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_251011.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
nbc_nba_pg_okcvind_251011.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Pacers
nbc_cfb_usctd3_251011.jpg
01:42
Miller breaks free for 49-yard run to set up TD
nbc_cfb_bestfbteam_251011.jpg
03:40
Who is the best team in college football?
nbc_cfb_usctd2_251011.jpg
02:06
Lemon lays out for go-ahead touchdown before half
nbc_cfb_umichtd1_251011.jpg
01:26
Underwood lasers tying TD to McCulley
nbc_cfb_usctd1_251011.jpg
33
Maiava finds Lane to get USC on the board