Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round

Watch Now
Up Next
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
Macintyre 'delighted' to win Dunhill Links
Robert Macintyre reviews his performance that netted a win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a "beautiful end" to follow up his Ryder Cup win.
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the top moments from the second round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland before a weather suspension.
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
Robert MacIntyre and Andy Murray check in from a wet and cold Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to discuss the experience playing together and weathering Scotland's conditions.
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and top moments from the first round of action in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews' Old Course, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns in Scotland.
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
Tommy Fleetwood discusses his performance so far at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while also detailing the quick shift of the environment after winning the Ryder Cup.
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
Andy Murray and Eddie Pepperell have a friendly back and forth while walking the course at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
Hatton 'didn't drink too much' after Ryder Cup win
Tyrrell Hatton shares how he feels after winning the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, detailing how much he drank while celebrating the victory and revealing his secret for success at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
Kim: French Open win is 'cherry on top' of season
Watch some of the top highlights from the final round of the DP Tour's Fedex Open de France and hear from winner Michael Kim about his thoughts on the tournament.