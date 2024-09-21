Watch Now
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Watch as Billy Horschel put on a show at the BMW PGA Championship, making seven straight birdies and a big move at Wentworth Club.
Up Next
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and highlights from the third round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Watch as Billy Horschel put on a show at the BMW PGA Championship, making seven straight birdies and a big move at Wentworth Club.
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Rory 'gives himself chance' in BMW PGA Champ.
The Golf Central crew analyze Rory McIlroy's performance heading into the weekend at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship. Watch some of the top shots of Round 2 from McIlroy and the rest of the field.
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey, England.
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
The Golf Central crew reflects on Rory McIlroy's opening round of the 2024 BMW PGA Championship, where he got off to a strong start despite losing the head of one of his clubs.
McIlroy recaps solid start at BMW PGA Championship
McIlroy recaps solid start at BMW PGA Championship
In the clubhouse at five-under par after a first-round 67, Rory McIlory says he's "pleased" with his efforts but thinks he could have been a little bit better, as he eyes Round 2 in contention.
Højgaard had ‘golf Gods shining on him’
Højgaard had 'golf Gods shining on him'
Golf Central recaps the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, discussing how Rasmus Højgaard was able to pull off the victory after Rory McIlroy left the door cracked open with his final round struggles.
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 2 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where he is tied for fourth on the leaderboard at four under.
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's Round 1 showing at the Amgen Irish Open, where the 35-year-old is currently three under after the first day of play.