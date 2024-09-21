 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalvsmcpreview_240921.jpg
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
nbc_pl_cpvsmupostreax_240921.jpg
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
nbc_pl_cpvsmuhls_240921.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Three
Matteo Manassero leads BMW PGA 11 years after winning as prodigy
ISPS HANDA Australian Open - Day 3
Aussie golfer in danger of losing eyesight after freak pro-am accident
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
4 Storylines for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsenalvsmcpreview_240921.jpg
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
nbc_pl_cpvsmupostreax_240921.jpg
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
nbc_pl_cpvsmuhls_240921.jpg
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Horschel makes seven straight birdies

September 21, 2024 02:03 PM
Watch as Billy Horschel put on a show at the BMW PGA Championship, making seven straight birdies and a big move at Wentworth Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlreax_240921.jpg
6:44
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_horschel6birdieshl_240921.jpg
1:29
Horschel makes seven straight birdies
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwchamphlandreax_240920.jpg
7:25
Rory ‘gives himself chance’ in BMW PGA Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bmwhl_240919.jpg
2:49
Highlights: 2024 BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryreax_240919.jpg
7:30
Rory off to quick start at BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryint_240919.jpg
1:55
McIlroy recaps solid start at BMW PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_gc_irishopenhlreax_240915.jpg
5:22
Højgaard had ‘golf Gods shining on him’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroyrd2hl_240913.jpg
3:15
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryhl_240912.jpg
2:19
HLs: McIlroy starts off strong at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_omegaeuropeanmasters_240908.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Final Round
Now Playing