McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
In his debut appearance in India, Rory McIlroy posts an 11-under finish at the DP World India Championship, keeping himself in position for another Race to Dubai title with just three events remaining.
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
Golf Central details Tommy Fleetwood's run of success that continued at the DP World Tour India Championship and how his turnaround comes down to the "resilience" shown on the golf course.
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
Fresh off winning the inaugural DP World India Championship, Tommy Fleetwood shares a heartfelt moment with his son on the 18th green before reflecting on family, form, and finishing strong.
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
Watch top moments from Round 3 of the DP World Tour's India Championship at Delhi Golf Course in New Delhi, India.
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
Tommy Fleetwood got a 'remarkable break' during the third round of the 2025 DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club, hitting his second shot at the 18th hole into the trees before it bounced back onto the fairway.
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
Martin Couvra, a 22-year-old Frenchman who won the 2025 Turkish Airlines Open, hit "a perfect golf shot" during the third round of the DP World India Championship, nearly nailing an eagle but damaging the hole instead.
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
Watch Rory McIlroy's up-and-down second round at the DP World India Championship, where a late-round flourish helped him recover from an inconsistent day.
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
Tommy Fleetwood shares his thoughts after round 2 of the DP World Tour's India Championship with him leading by a stroke.