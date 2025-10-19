 Skip navigation
Top News

DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Four
Tommy Fleetwood’s best season gets even better with DP World Tour win in India
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 - Final Round
BMW Ladies Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $2.3 million purse
Asher Hong
Asher Hong out of World Gymnastics Championships due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251019.jpg
Buendia completes Villa’s brilliant team move

Watch Now

Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son

October 19, 2025 08:42 AM
Fresh off winning the inaugural DP World India Championship, Tommy Fleetwood shares a heartfelt moment with his son on the 18th green before reflecting on family, form, and finishing strong.
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
4:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
nbc_golf_dpwtindiard2_251018.jpg
9:46
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_fleetwoodtrees_251018.jpg
0:40
Fleetwood gets lucky after hitting ball into woods
nbc_golf_holedamage_251018.jpg
0:22
Couvra nearly drains eagle, damages hole instead
nbc_golf_roryhighlights_251017.jpg
2:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
3:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
6:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
5:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
2:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
3:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
nbc_golf_dpwtrd1_251002.jpg
07:06
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodint_251002.jpg
02:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_murrayandpepperall_251002.jpg
02:18
Murray, Pepperell banter at Alfred Dunhill Links
nbc_golf_hattonint_251002.jpg
01:48
Hatton ‘didn’t drink too much’ after Ryder Cup win
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
01:58
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251019.jpg
01:38
Buendia completes Villa’s brilliant team move
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251019.jpg
01:19
Rogers’ belter brings Aston Villa level with Spurs
oly_fsmen_francegp_malininfree_250119.jpg
10:21
Malinin obliterates competition in French GP win
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251019.jpg
01:24
Bentancur smashes Spurs in front of Aston Villa
nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_cfb_uwosuhl_251018.jpg
04:22
Highlights: Ohio State shuts out Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_251018.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Iowa hands PSU fourth straight loss
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251018.jpg
01:55
Pavia, Sayin headline top Week 8 performances
nbc_rtf_indianawisco_251018.jpg
04:58
Cignetti and Indiana continue to surge
nbc_rtf_minntexam_251018.jpg
03:05
Texas A&M the last unbeaten SEC team after Week 8
nbc_rtf_ugaazstate_251018.jpg
04:34
Georgia, ASU hand first losses to Ole Miss, TTU
nbc_rtf_louisvillevandy_251018.jpg
04:26
Vanderbilt must be taken seriously in CFP talks
nbc_cfb_cjcarrrushingtd_251018.jpg
44
Carr punches in TD to give ND 10-point lead v. USC
nbc_cfb_usctrickplayfumble_251018.jpg
53
Notre Dame recovers as Lemon fumbles on trick play
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_gronowski_251018.jpg
01:03
Gronowski commends Iowa’s O-line after PSU win
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_ferentzintv_251018.jpg
49
Ferentz on Iowa’s win: ‘The guys don’t quit’
nbc_cfb_ndkickoffreturn_251018.jpg
01:46
Price takes kickoff return 100 yards vs. USC
nbc_cfb_uscthirdtouchdown_251018.jpg
01:58
Lane takes deep pass from Maiava to the house
nbc_cfb_penniowa_wetjentd_251018.jpg
02:28
Gronowski’s long run sets up Wetjen TD
nbc_cfb_notredamethirdtd_251018.jpg
48
Carr hits Pauling to expand ND’s lead against USC
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_gronowskitd_251018.jpg
38
Gronowski fools Penn State’s defense on keeper
nbc_cfb_pennstateiowa_allentd2_251018.jpg
40
Allen rumbles to second TD vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_pennstiowa_halftimereport_v2_251018.jpg
02:55
College football midterm award winners
psu_head_coach_search.jpg
02:13
Where will Penn State go with head coach search?
oly_sww100br_worldaqv2_251018.jpg
06:29
Douglass cruises to strong 100m breaststroke win
nbc_cfb_notredamepick_251018.jpg
01:23
Carr throws costly red zone interception