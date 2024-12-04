Watch Now
Analyzing Tiger's comments on U.S. Ryder Cup pay
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down Tiger Woods' comments about U.S. Ryder Cup players being paid for charity, analyzing the money that goes into the event and what players should get out of it.
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
Justin Thomas speaks with Rex Hoggard about the birth of daughter Molly Grace and his renewed hopes for the new season after a rough 2024.
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Today to chime in on the potential ways the U.S. Ryder Cup team, saying it is "not ridiculous" and will not have an effect on the competitive nature of the event.
Scheffler ‘feisty’ coming off of historic season
Rex Hoggard reports from Albany Golf Course to go inside of Scottie Scheffler's mindset entering a new PGA Tour season, and Golf Today reacts to what made his 2024 campaign so special.
Scheffler’s 2025 schedule looking similar to 2024
Scottie Scheffler's the favorite at the Hero World Challenge as the top player in the world, defending champion, and runner-up from two years prior. Todd Lewis provides an update on his plan to play plenty of early golf.
How Tiger authored his ‘transcendent’ 2000 season
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to share his favorite memories from Tiger Woods' historic 2000 season, where he explores the intangibles that helped produce one of the greatest seasons in golf history.
Woods’ season in 2000 defied golf logic
Nearly 25 years removed from what is widely regarded as the greatest season in the history of golf, Rich Lerner looks back on the phenomenon that was Tiger Woods in 2000.
Tiger taking up ‘spokesman’ role for PGA Tour
The Golf Today crew analyzes Tiger Woods' press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas, where he embraced a position of speaking less about his play and more about the state of sport.
When will Tiger return to play amid back injury?
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today from Albany Golf Course to discuss Tiger Woods' most recent press conference regarding the timetable for his return, providing the latest on Tiger's future and more.