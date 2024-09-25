 Skip navigation
NFL: Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 4: Jayden Daniels shines in primetime
Cadence Bank Houston Open - Final Round
Tony Finau delivers one of best parenting quotes you’ll ever hear PGA Tour pro say
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
Despite down year, Presidents Cup pick Max Homa hasn’t forgotten what he’s capable of

prescuprydercup.jpg
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
nbc_golf_livefrom_homasitting_240925.jpg
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?

September 25, 2024 06:45 PM
Rex and Lav discuss all the top storylines from the Presidents Cup, including whether or not the International team can pull off an upset of the United States at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.
prescuprydercup.jpg
13:24
USA performance at Presidents Cup vs. Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rexlavinternationalcanwin_240925.jpg
6:22
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerseg_240925.jpg
6:13
Wagner breaks down 1st tee at Royal Montreal
nbc_golf_livefrom_homasitting_240925.jpg
3:33
Homa sitting for Presidents Cup fourball matches
nbc_golf_livefrom_4ballannouncementv2_240925.jpg
11:23
U.S., International teams set fourball matchups
cantlaymatsuyama.jpg
12:15
Presidents Cup, Day 1 fourball preview
nbc_golf_livefrom_keeganpresser_240925.jpg
16:33
Bradley enjoying ‘special week’ at Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_adamscottsegment_240924.jpg
10:19
Scott setting high personal standard in Montreal
nbc_golf_johsonwagner_240924.jpg
8:07
Wagner gets Live From crew in stitches
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_240924.jpg
6:09
How should U.S. use Scheffler in Presidents Cup?
