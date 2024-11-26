 Skip navigation
Top News

Eric Winters.png
Defensive Back Eric Winters Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Malik Washington.png
Quarterback Malik Washington Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Amari Wallace.png
Defensive Back Amari Wallace Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_ffhh_qbtrades_241126.jpg
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clanton has 'essentially locked up' PGA Tour card

November 26, 2024 12:45 PM
The Golf Channel Podcast discusses Luke Clanton's dominant amateur season and how he's all but "locked up" a PGA Tour card when he turns pro after his final college season.
nbc_golf_gcpod_sznfinale_241126.jpg
8:55
PGA Tour changes will enhance intensity
nbc_golf_sales_penske_241125.jpg
1:18
Top shots from the 2024 RSM Classic
nbc_golf_kordaint_241124.jpg
1:19
LPGA Player of the Year Korda ‘proud’ of season
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241124.jpg
3:58
Dahmen keeps his PGA Tour card for next season
nbc_golf_jeenotalk_241124.jpg
10:21
Thitikul’s ‘patience’ pays off in winning CME
nbc_golf_rsmfinalrd_241124.jpg
8:00
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
nbc_golf_cmechamp_241124.jpg
9:21
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_thompsonfinal_241124.jpg
2:33
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gc_yinsoundrx_241123.jpg
8:44
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
5:53
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
