Inside 'layered' PGA Tour and Trump meeting
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the finer details of what the PGA Tour and President Donald Trump discussed after Commissioner Jay Monahan talked about the meeting during his media availability.
Monahan gives insight on Trump meeting
Kira K. Dixon talks with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan about the details of his meeting with President Donald Trump.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the finer details of what the PGA Tour and President Donald Trump discussed after Commissioner Jay Monahan talked about the meeting during his media availability.
Morikawa responds to Glover’s remarks on AimPoint
Golf Today unpacks Collin Morikawa's response to Lucas Glover's suggestion that AimPoint should be banned on the PGA Tour and if this solely boils down to pace of play and on the putting green.
McIlroy: Moving forward is ‘best for everyone’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy explains the need for reunification between the PGA Tour and LIV, and the influence President Trump can have on the game of golf.
Tour Championship just one topic at PAC meetings
The PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council has had multiple meetings at Torrey Pines as golf grapples with the many big-picture factors that affect the game.
Cobra’s DS-Adapt drivers are ‘built for speed’
Matt Adams explains how Cobra's DS-Adapt drivers can improve distance and speed, helping you improve your golf game.
Stevens, McNealy pace Aon Swing 5 and Next 10
Check in on the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings following the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
Horschel: TGL can ‘open up so many doors’
Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Billy Horschel discusses what he liked about participating in the TGL's inaugural season, and how improving the pace of play in golf can improve the fan experience.
Scott: Trip to White House was ‘really positive’
Player Director Adam Scott catches up with Kira K. Dixon about his recent trip to the White House with commissioner Jay Monahan to discuss the PGA Tour-PIF deal.
Woods could be ‘steward of the game’ in leader era
Golf Today talks with Mark Cannizzaro about Tiger Woods' withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational and how Woods could continue to take on a leadership role to unify the game as his career continues.