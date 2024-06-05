Watch Now
Reevaluating the 'clumsy' PGA Tour-PIF talks
One year after the bombshell announcement, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at the proposed deal involving the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, discussing the progress that must be made.
One year after the bombshell announcement, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look back at the proposed deal involving the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, discussing the progress that must be made.
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Open, where Martin Kaymer led wire-to-wire to finish off a record-setting win at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his second career major title.
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.
Hovland reflects on road to Memorial Tournament
Coming off a third place finish at the PGA Championship, Viktor Hovland joins Golf Today to share how he will look to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets for the upcoming Memorial Tournament, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
Scheffler ‘very focused’ after recent distractions
Scottie Scheffler spoke to Golf Today about his mental strength and focus after navigating a hectic month ahead of the Memorial Tournament.
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
John Chin gets emotional after qualifying for his first career major championship from Daly City, California.