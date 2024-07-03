Watch Now
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have an honest discussion about Jordan Spieth's current slump, where the 30-year-old star has only two wins since 2017.
Up Next
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner have an honest discussion about Jordan Spieth's current slump, where the 30-year-old star has only two wins since 2017.
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
Jason Day takes a trip down memory lane as he returns to the John Deere Classic for the first time since 2011, the same event where he made his PGA Tour debut in 2006.
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
The Golf Today desk breaks down the top storylines as The Open approaches, from Jon Rahm trying to battle back into major relevance to the potential impact if a LIV golfer wins another major.
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
Bill Harmon joins Golf Central to discuss the U.S. Senior Open, sharing his experience as former Newport Country Club head professional and recovery from alcoholism.
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter share their best bets and DFS picks for the John Deere Classic, highlighting Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jake Knapp, among others.
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Amy Rogers speaks with Neal Shipley, Justin Lower, Davis Thompson and Wesley Bryan about their mindset ahead of the John Deere Classic with The Open qualification at stake.
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Inside Davis' Rocket Mortgage Classic win
Take a look at some of the insights from Cam Davis's win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic provided by Penske.
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
Frank Bensel Jr. shares how he accomplished a rare feat at the U.S. Senior Open, becoming the first player in USGA championship history to make back-to-back holes-in-one.