Watch Now
Inside Theegala's scratch golfer event idea
Rex and Lav discuss Sahith Theegala's idea for scratch golfer events the day after PGA Tour tournaments and other ideas for fun competitions to spruce up the schedule.
Up Next
Inside Theegala’s scratch golfer event idea
Inside Theegala's scratch golfer event idea
Rex and Lav discuss Sahith Theegala's idea for scratch golfer events the day after PGA Tour tournaments and other ideas for fun competitions to spruce up the schedule.
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Finau hoping to 'spark a nice run' in game
Tony Finau hasn't gotten the results he has wanted early in the season, but he is confident his work on and off the course will pay off.
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
Malnati 'energized' by Valspar Championship win
Peter Malnati joins Golf Today ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open to discuss how his victory at the Valspar Championship has inspired him to perform better moving forward.
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Damon Hack catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark ahead of the Texas Children’s Houston Open to discuss how they are feeling heading into the tournament.
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
Scheffler close to 'unbeatable' if he putts well
Jay Croucher joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler being the favorite to win the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, and any possible dark horse contenders that are worth considering.
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Golf Today is joined by U.S. National Junior Team coach Chris Zambri, who breaks down the roster that is composed of 10 girls and eight boys.
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
The Golf Today crew breaks down the highlights of the season, including the unexpected victories of Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon and Nick Dunlap.
Finau aims to ‘spark something’ at Houston Open
Finau aims to 'spark something' at Houston Open
Damon Hack shares what he learned catching up with Tony Finau at Memorial Park Golf Course ahead of the 2024 Houston Open, where the 34-year-old reflected on his season so far and mentality for the week.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter and Shirley Wang join Golf Central to discuss how JM Eagle and Plastpro became sponsors of the LPGA Tour's LA Championship, explaining why the partnership is a "blessing."