Top News

nbc_indy_newgardenintv_230528.jpg
Face Time: Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden teases competitors at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Josef Newgarden Indy 500 Open Test April 10.jpg
Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Best moments (5 aces and a slam-dunk par!) from Par 3 Contest

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfmasters_vernetiger2005_240410__117713.jpg
Lundquist goes behind scenes of Tiger’s 2005 chip
nbc_golf_gcpod_supergroup_240410.jpg
Rory set to benefit from Masters supergroup?
nbc_rbs_playerstodraftearly_240410.jpg
Wemby, Johnson headline dynasty league favorites

Watch Now

Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters

April 10, 2024 05:04 PM
Rex and Lav break down the players with various levels of expectations they see succeed at Augusta National in the 2024 Masters.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpod_picks_240410.jpg
2:57
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydiscussionv2_240409.jpg
3:09
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandfeature_240409.jpg
5:15
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
Now Playing
nbc_golf_workdayscottieandtiger_240409.jpg
3:06
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brookskoepkapresser_240409.jpg
15:14
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240409.jpg
13:21
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerpresser_240409.jpg
22:22
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethpresser_240409.jpg
19:47
Spieth explains why Masters is so ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240409.jpg
15:45
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorypress_240409.jpg
10:30
Rory calm as he seeks career grand slam at Masters
Now Playing