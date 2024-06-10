Watch Now
Scheffler's distance control a boon at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner explain why they think Scottie Scheffler might acclimate quite well to Pinehurst No. 2 at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner explain why they think Scottie Scheffler might acclimate quite well to Pinehurst No. 2 at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Colin Morikawa discusses his one-shot loss to Scottie Scheffler at the 2024 Memorial Tournament, earning his third consecutive top-4 finish on the PGA Tour, and looks ahead to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
George Savaricas and Johnson Wagner discuss how Scottie Scheffler should approach the U.S. Open at Pinehurst after winning the 2024 Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour victory of the year.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic.
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
After winning her first LPGA Tour title at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Linnea Strom detailed her approach to the historic final round, in which she shot a final round 60 to vault into the lead and take home the trophy.
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback
After notching the sixth 60 in LPGA history, Linnea Strom discussed her stunning round. The Swedish golfer took the clubhouse lead after being tied for 52nd place entering the final round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
The Golf Central crew breaks down Nasa Hataoka's disqualification from the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and the impact it could have on the makeup of the Japanese women's Olympic team.
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Collin Morikawa's "confidence" with the putter helps him card a bogey-free 68 on Moving Day of the Memorial Tournament, now sitting T2 entering the final round.