MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler's putting made the difference at API

March 10, 2024 08:58 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Scottie Scheffler's putting at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where the world No. 1 made an "unfathomable" jump inside 15 feet to secure the victory.
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
3:57
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_pga_puertoricord3hl_240310.jpg
11:32
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_bricegarnettintv_240310.jpg
1:19
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
nbc_golf_schefflerround4hls_240310.jpg
3:02
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_apiround4hls_240310.jpg
15:11
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240310.jpg
1:19
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is ‘special’
nbc_golf_bluebayrd4_240310.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
