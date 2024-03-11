Watch Now
Scheffler's putting made the difference at API
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Scottie Scheffler's putting at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where the world No. 1 made an "unfathomable" jump inside 15 feet to secure the victory.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Puerto Rico Open, which was won by Brice Garnett after four playoff rounds.
Garnett reflects on ‘huge’ Puerto Rico Open win
An emotional Brice Garnett reacts to his dramatic win after four playoff rounds at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.
HLs: Scheffler clinches Arnold Palmer Invitational
Look back on the remarkable performance Scottie Scheffler displayed as he "stamps his presence" with a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Scottie Scheffler came away with a dominant victory at Bay Hill.
Scheffler: Arnold Palmer win is ‘special’
Scottie Scheffler reflects on his win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining how he stuck to his "process" in the dominant victory.