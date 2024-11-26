Watch Now
What will Tiger's PGA Tour future look like?
Rex and Lav discuss the announcement that Tiger Woods will not be playing in the Hero World Challenge next week as well as what Woods' future role on the PGA Tour policy board might hold.
Rex and Lav discuss the announcement that Tiger Woods will not be playing in the Hero World Challenge next week as well as what Woods' future role on the PGA Tour policy board might hold.
PGA Tour changes will enhance intensity
Rex and Lav offer their takeaways from The RSM Classic and the conclusion of the race for fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour in 2025.
Top shots from the 2024 RSM Classic
Watch the best shots from the 2024 RSM Classic, featuring highlights from Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton.
LPGA Player of the Year Korda ‘proud’ of season
Nelly Korda wrapped up her 2024 season at the CME Group Tour Championship and discusses why she's "proud" of her accomplishments this year.
Dahmen keeps his PGA Tour card for next season
Facing the possibility of losing his PGA Tour card for 2025, 37-year-old American Joel Dahmen had a final round to remember at the 2024 RSM Classic, shooting a dramatic 64 to secure full-time status for next season.
Thitikul’s ‘patience’ pays off in winning CME
Jeeno Thitikul sits down with the Golf Central crew after winning the CME Group Tour Championship, discussing the importance of having her coach during the event and emotions going into the 18th hole.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the final event of the LPGA Tour season.
Thompson grateful for fans as she leaves LPGA Tour
On the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship, Lexi Thompson reflects on her 14 years on the LPGA Tour as she steps away from full-time competition, explaining what she'll miss the most.