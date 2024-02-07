Watch Now
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
Kira K. Dixon steals some time with Alex Rodriguez during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am, who describes the atmosphere as a "block party" and "one of the most exciting places to be in sports around the world."
Kira K. Dixon steals some time with Alex Rodriguez during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am, who describes the atmosphere as a "block party" and "one of the most exciting places to be in sports around the world."
Emmitt Smith talks about how college football camaraderie and the feeling of the perfect shot drew him to golf and touches on the state of professional golf.
Justin Thomas explained why he didn't think players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf should be automatically accepted back. Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the dynamics at play between the tours.
Scottie Scheffler details his recent putting adjustments and shares his thoughts on a potential road back into the PGA Tour for LIV golfers.
Dan Hicks joins Golf Today to explain why Tiger Woods' 'competitive drive' helped lead to the veteran's announcement that he'll return to competition at this year's Genesis Invitational.
Nick Saban hits his tee shot on No. 16 during the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am and Kira K. Dixon catches up with him on the fairway to ask how he's feeling about taking part in something new during retirement.
Ashley Menne joins Golf Today to discuss how her experience will help when she competes in her third-straight Augusta National Women's Amateur this year.
Michael Phelps talks about the significance of the WM Phoenix Open to Scottsdale, how he takes golf events to improve his own game, using golf to help the youth with mental health and more.
Following Tiger Woods' announcement that he will be playing the Genesis Invitational, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch examine what this could mean for Tiger's schedule moving forward.