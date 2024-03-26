 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tennis: Miami Open
Defending Miami champ Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals
NCAA Football: Colorado State at Washington State
Washington hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington State
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
Houston Open: Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
If Scheffler puts well, he’s close to ‘unbeatable’
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentssea_240326.jpg
Best SX moments from Seattle Round 11
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta

March 26, 2024 12:40 PM
Reigning ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach discusses her mentality and expectations heading into her fourth appearance at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
nbc_gt_announcezambri_240326.jpg
7:10
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
nbc_gt_sambachintrv_240326.jpg
5:37
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta
nbc_gt_deskdiscuss_240326.jpg
6:02
Best storylines of the 2024 PGA Tour season so far
nbc_gt_damonfinau_240326.jpg
4:21
Finau aims to ‘spark something’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gtannadavisinterview_240325.jpg
6:13
Davis: Augusta win changed life ‘in so many ways’
nbc_golf_gtroundtabledominantplayer_240325.jpg
7:05
Roundtable: Does golf need a dominant player?
nbc_golf_gtroundtablejustinthomas_240325.jpg
3:12
Roundtable: Level of concern with JT’s game?
nbc_golf_gtrosezhang_240320.jpg
2:14
Zhang balancing school and life on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gtolympics_240320.jpg
3:16
Schauffele hopeful for Olympic qualification
nbc_golf_gtjonrahm_240320.jpg
4:51
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
