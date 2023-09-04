 Skip navigation
Top News

McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
DFS Dish: Horizon Irish Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
2023 NFL Season Predictions: Super Bowl LVIII, awards and more
2018 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Donald announces six picks to finalize Euro Ryder Cup team

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ryderaberg_230904.jpg
Donald selects Aberg to 2023 Ryder Cup team
nbc_gold_rydernicolai_230904.jpg
Donald selects Hojgaard to 2023 Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_ryderstraka_230904.jpg
Donald selects Straka to 2023 Ryder Cup team

Watch Now

Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain's picks

September 4, 2023 10:11 AM
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch dissect Luke Donald's six captain's picks: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
nbc_golf_capgemini_perfectapproach_230829.jpg
7:05
U.S. Ryder Cup team ‘has to stay in the moment’
nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
4:23
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
5:53
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
nbc_golf_gt_lewisintv_230828.jpg
13:22
Lewis names captain’s picks for Solheim Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
5:44
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
5:37
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
8:11
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
6:04
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_hedwallv2_230823.jpg
7:52
Hedwall looking forward to fifth Solheim Cup
