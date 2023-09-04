Watch Now
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain's picks
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch dissect Luke Donald's six captain's picks: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch dissect Luke Donald's six captain's picks: Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg.
U.S. Ryder Cup team ‘has to stay in the moment’
Jim Gallagher Jr. joins Golf Today to reflect on the United States Ryder Cup victory in 1993 and preview this year's roster.
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to talk about Zach Johnson's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including why Sam Burns making the squad could be about unfinished business and Keegan Bradley's omission.
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
Zach Johnson announces his six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team and the Golf Today crew gives its analysis on golfers who are going to Rome.
Lewis names captain’s picks for Solheim Cup team
U.S. Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis reveals her picks for the tournament team and explains her selections.
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
Angela Stanford joins Golf Today to share her thoughts on this year's U.S. Solheim Cup and praises Stacy Lewis for her work as team captain.
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
Rose Zhang and Angel Yin join Golf Today to explain their emotions of being in the Solheim Cup, expectations for the tournament, and more.
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the 2023 Ryder Cup and reveal which golfers they're keeping a close eye on ahead of the tournament.
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain Morgan Pressel previews the 2023 Solheim Cup and explains why she's so excited for the team the U.S. will have.