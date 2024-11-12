 Skip navigation
Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
Sorenstam excited for Clark's impact on LPGA Tour

November 12, 2024 02:16 PM
Caitlin Clark reflects about her off-season passion for golf at the 2024 Women's Leadership Summit as a part of The ANNIKA LPGA pro-am tour. Kira K. Dixon interviews Annika Sorenstam about Clark's impact on the event.
