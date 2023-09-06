 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_ffhh_kelceinjury_230906.jpg
Thursday Night Football Week 1: Lions at Chiefs - Trust Patrick Mahomes in Prime Time
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_oly_trevonjeniferint_230906.JPG
U.S. Basketball Star Trevon Jenifer talks 2024 Paralympic dreams and Secret Service duty
scheffler_1920_schwab23_d4_ISO.jpg
Softball to Euro starts, top Tour players own the fall

Top Clips

BREECE_MPX.jpg
Hall, Cook can both finish as top-20 fantasy RBs
nbc_ffhh_robinsonrushes_230906.jpg
Berry debates if Robinson can rush for 2,000 yards
nbc_ffhh_olavetop5wr_230906.jpg
Berry: Olave will ‘take the next step’ in 2023

Watch Now

Bigger Ryder Cup snub: Bradley or Meronk?

September 6, 2023 01:33 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner examine why Keegan Bradley and Adrian Meronk were not selected as captain's picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230906.jpg
4:45
Bigger Ryder Cup snub: Bradley or Meronk?
nbc_golf_gt_janeparkfeat_230905.jpg
5:37
Inside Park’s emotional return to the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_calebsurrattintv_230905.jpg
5:59
How Surratt managed nerves in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230905.jpg
3:13
Harrington excited to play at home in Irish Open
nbc_golf_gt_gemmadryburghintv_230905.jpg
5:02
Dryburgh to fulfill goal of playing in Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_mikemccoyintvv2_230905.jpg
8:53
Captain McCoy discusses Walker Cup victory
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisrydercup_230905.jpg
8:48
Europeans still tough to beat on home soil
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzintv_230905.jpg
3:05
Corpuz: Team USA brings chemistry to Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_shanelowryintv_230905.jpg
8:33
Lowry ‘grateful’ to be selected to Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_capgeminiperfectapproach_230904.jpg
0:43
Relive McGinley’s best moments at Ryder Cup
