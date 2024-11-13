 Skip navigation
Brent Venables
Oklahoma’s president, AD back coach Brent Venables amid rough season
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: How do we value CeeDee Lamb going forward?
Bill Self
Bill Self brushes off becoming winningest coach in Kansas history, passing Phog Allen

nbc_golf_lpga_lpgaplayersclarkv2_241113.jpg
Clark ‘larger than life’ at The ANNIKA pro-am
nbc_dps_charliebaker_241113.jpg
NCAA’s Baker challenged by size of college sports
nbc_cfb_uscband_241113.jpg
USC Trojan Marching Band at heart of tradition

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course

November 13, 2024 11:09 AM
Check out Caitlin Clark's best moments from THE ANNIKA pro-am, where the hoops star got to show off her golf skills.
nbc_golf_gt_clarklites_241113.jpg
2:45
Highlights: Clark gives crowd a show on course
nbc_golf_gt_clarkatleadershipsummit_241112.jpg
5:59
Sorenstam excited for Clark’s impact on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_bethannhit_241112.jpg
6:15
‘A buzz in the air’ for Clark’s Annika appearance
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241112.jpg
10:12
Roundtable: Reduced PGA Tour fields a good idea?
nbc_golf_gt_mcnealyintv_241112.jpg
10:23
McNealy unpacks inequity of points earned on Tour
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
11:17
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_golf_rorytalk_241111.jpg
6:20
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
nbc_gt_lincicomeintv_241106.jpg
6:55
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
nbc_gt_harringtonintv_241106.jpg
4:55
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
