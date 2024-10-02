Watch Now
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Golf Today previews the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, discussing how some of the top stars will be competing at St. Andrews, including the pairing of PIF’s Yasir Al-Rumayyan with Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy.
List pushing himself to improve in his 40s
Luke List joins Golf Today to talk about Hurricane Helene relief in the southeast, continuing to develop his game as he looks to defend his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wood: Leave Presidents Cup alone, but PIF deal key
John Wood argues on Golf Today that the PGA Tour should leave the Presidents Cup alone but that a deal with the PIF would help the product. Wood also talks about match play strategy and lessons for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Austin discusses lack of distinction in men’s golf
Woody Austin joins Golf Today to discuss his lobbying for Presidents Cup vice captain at Royal Montreal, the lack of distinction in men's golf and if greed has taken over the game.
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team's lack of depth a significant contributor.
Rahm looking to maintain eligibility for Ryder Cup
The Golf Today crew discusses how Jon Rahm will look to stay within the rulebook and participate in the 2025 Ryder Cup next year for the European team.
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Take a look at the nine best shots from the 2024 Presidents Cup, featuring highlights from Max Homa, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
World Golf Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara joins Golf Today to announce he’ll be retiring from professional golf after this week’s Pure Insurance Championship, discussing the highlights from his legendary career.
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
Karen Stupples joins Golf Today to discuss the fallout from the delays at the Solheim Cup on Friday and ponder who the next captains might be.
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
Amy Rogers walks with Solheim Cup captain's pick Anna Nordqvist, who shares how she'll be able to use experience to her advantage as a nine-time participant, what it's been like to compete against Lexi Thompson and more.