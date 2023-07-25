 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Michigan Spring Football Game
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400
Martin Truex Jr. keeps the No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
Corpuz gearing up for another major run

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dream becomes reality for Jordan at The Open

July 25, 2023 12:23 PM
Matthew Jordan talks about the personal significance of playing The Open at Royal Liverpool, where he is a member.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
4:11
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_corpuz_230727.jpg
5:40
Corpuz gearing up for another major run
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_garykochintv_230725230725.jpg
10:13
Koch ‘speechless’ over 2023 Payne Stewart Award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
1:39
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_thomasstruggles_230724.jpg
7:50
Thomas’ struggles continue at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_winnerswhodidntwin_230724.jpg
0:46
Winners who didn’t win: 2023 The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jacobsenint_230724.jpg
10:55
Jacobsen: Rory can win ‘four or five’ more majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harrigint_230724.jpg
6:07
Harig discusses Harman’s stellar performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rydercupstandingsandpreview_230724.jpg
5:19
Will Koepka make Ryder Cup without automatic nod?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_majortakeaways_230724.jpg
6:00
Mackenzie’s takeaways from 2023 golf majors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorystruggles_230724.jpg
3:59
McIlroy’s major struggles ‘in between his ears’
Now Playing