Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Kristen Gillman talks through the final-round emotions at the Epson Tour Championship where she delivered under pressure to earn her LPGA Tour card.
Kristen Gillman talks through the final-round emotions at the Epson Tour Championship where she delivered under pressure to earn her LPGA Tour card.
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today in order to dive into the latest news of LIV Golf getting denied Official World Golf Ranking points. He talks about why they were denied and ways they are planning to work around the denial.
Juan Diego joins Golf Today discuss what his experience has been like with Shriners and why their work is so important.
Sarah Gallagher joins Golf Today to talk about her victory at the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur.
John Cook, who was on the last American Ryder Cup team to win in Europe, joins Golf Today and discusses the U.S. once again falling short.
Joe Highsmith joins Golf Today to talk about the stress of playing for a PGA Tour card and the elation of accomplishing a lifelong dream.
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss Lexi Thompson playing the PGA Tour this week in Vegas and whether she'll fully embrace the experience regardless of how she plays.
Ron Green Jr. of Global Golf Post joins the Golf Today crew, discussing the report that LIV Golf is to be denied Official World Golf Ranking points as they have yet to meet the required guidelines.
Luke List made a huge move to win the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, making him the Weekend Mover, presented by Penske.