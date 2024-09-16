 Skip navigation
Top News

CJ Bailey
NC State going with freshman Bailey as starting QB at No. 21 Clemson after McCall’s injury
Paul Maurice
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Quinn Ewers
Injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers is questionable to return for the No. 1 Longhorns for next game

Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’

O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf

September 16, 2024 02:30 PM
World Golf Hall of Famer Mark O’Meara joins Golf Today to announce he’ll be retiring from professional golf after this week’s Pure Insurance Championship, discussing the highlights from his legendary career.
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
7:08
Stupples: LPGA’s Solheim Cup struggles ‘bad form’
3:47
Nordqvist has experience on her side for Solheim
13:37
Fallon discusses golf match vs. DJ Khaled
1:00
Rahm intends to remain Ryder Cup eligible
2:57
What does PGA Tour-LIV match mean going forward?
3:44
Thompson’s been a fixture for U.S. at Solheim Cup
3:17
Lee doesn’t ‘remember much’ from 2015 Solheim Cup
5:03
Romine keeping eye on USC women, LSU men’s teams
9:34
No phone, no problem for Procore qualifier Hubbard
