MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
U.S. Open - Round One
World No. 8 Patrick Cantlay withdraws from John Deere Classic
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
2024 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240701.jpg
Lunch Money: Rockies ML, Portugal over corners
nbc_golf_blandinterview_240701.jpg
Bland: U.S. Senior Open victory is ‘very special’
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3_girmayintv_240701.jpg
Girmay overcome with emotion after Stage 3 victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO

July 1, 2024 12:16 PM
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
nbc_golf_gt_pgatc_ussropenfinalrd_240701.jpg
6:34
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gc_amyyang_240626.jpg
5:53
Yang puts first major win into perspective
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
nbc_golf_gt_lgpasegment_240625.jpg
7:29
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gt_toddlewisreport_240625.jpg
9:54
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
6:36
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
7:44
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’
