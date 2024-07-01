Watch Now
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Up Next
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Yang puts first major win into perspective
Yang puts first major win into perspective
Fresh off a victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Amy Yang catches up with Golf Today to debrief her major win and discuss where she’s setting her sights next.
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Putting Scheffler's historic season in context
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the possibility of Scottie Scheffler setting the modern standard for wins in a PGA Tour season.
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
LPGA Tour duos excited for Dow Championship
Between Rose Zhang-Alexa Pano and Charley Hull-Georgia Hall, there's going to be plenty of excitement and banter at the Dow Championship, the LPGA Tour's lone team event.
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Min Woo Lee explains what a "huge honor" it will be to represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, where he ranks in the FedExCup standings and Rocket Mortgage Classic expectations.
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
PGA Tour entering crucial pre-playoff stretch
PGA Tour players around the bubble of the FedExCup Playoffs have a chance to go on a run and solidify themselves in the field, but are the tour's new signature events making it too difficult on lower-ranked players?
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
Golf Channel’s Ron Sirak spotlights the field of 60 players who qualified for the Olympic women’s golf competition, including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, who all are locked in for Team USA.