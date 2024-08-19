Watch Now
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
AIG Women’s Open meets challenging St. Andrews
Golf Today discusses the ways that St. Andrews will cause difficulties in the AIG Women's Open, the state of Nelly Korda's game and more.
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
Arron Oberholser breaks down Jordan Spieth's wrist injury using his own experience with the surgery and what the future looks like for Spieth.
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his Olympics experience, how he is approaching his run to try and win the Tour Championship and the responsibility he feels to grow the tour.
Players look to qualify for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis joins the Golf Today crew to break down the upcoming FedExCup and speaks with Seamus Power, Jordan Speith, and Harris English, whose sights are set on the BMW Championship.
Gallagher: Amateurs play at a higher level now
Jim Gallagher joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, top-flight amateurs Tom Fisher and Luke Clanton and how much better amateur golfers are in 2024.
Ko: Olympic gold, Hall of Fame haven’t sunk in yet
Lydia Ko shares the emotions of winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament -- which qualified her for the LPGA Hall of Fame -- and reflects on the support she's received the past few days.