Watch Now
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the 2026 edition of The Sentry won't be held at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions. Golf Today examines the ripple effects from the decision.
Up Next
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the 2026 edition of The Sentry won't be held at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions. Golf Today examines the ripple effects from the decision.
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
The Golf Today roundtable talks Ryder Cup topics ranging from the potential U.S. pairings to Team Europe's preparation for the noise to the case for a "heat index pick" in the future.
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
Wadkins: Bradley made 'great decision' to not play
Lanny Wadkins, 1995 Ryder Cup U.S. captain, shares his thoughts on Keegan Bradley not choosing himself for this year's Ryder Cup team, Luke Donald serving as captain after leading Europe to victory in 2023 and more.
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
Scheffler brings 'intimidation factor' to U.S.
The Golf Today crew have a roundtable discussion to preview the field for the highly-anticipated 2025 Ryder Cup.
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch discuss the steps the European Ryder Cup team is taking to get ready for the crowd involvement at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
Tyrrell Hatton describes his "messy night" after finding out he made the European Ryder Cup team, saying that he woke up in a pool of vomit after an "aggressive" drinking session with Jon Rahm that included wine and gin.
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
Yana Wilson joins Golf Today after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2026, unpacking how she wrestled with the decision to turn pro versus college, staying consistent in her routines, and playing on biggest stage.
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
Nelson 'humbled' by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
Larry Nelson joins Golf Today to celebrate his 78th birthday and discuss being named the U.S. Ryder Cup ambassador by Keegan Bradley.
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
Scottie Scheffler discusses his mindset heading into the Procore Championship, including the U.S. Ryder Cup team's competitive nature and why it's important the team stays sharp in its preparation.