Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Amy Rogers and Beth Ann Nichols join Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch to discuss Lilia Vu's start to the season, Jin Young Ko's return and more LPGA Tour storylines.
Checking in with Vu, Ko early in LPGA Tour season
Amy Rogers and Beth Ann Nichols join Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch to discuss Lilia Vu's start to the season, Jin Young Ko's return and more LPGA Tour storylines.
Park not focused on playing LPGA Tour in 2024
Amy Rogers, Beth Ann Nichols, Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch discuss the potential concerns with the LPGA Tour getting involved with the Saudi Arabaian government as well as Inbee Park's immediate future.
Mackay: Thomas 'very determined' to win again
Legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay talks about reprogramming his mind to cover the game on TV, working with Justin Thomas, previewing the the Mexico Open at Vidanta and more.
'Family atmosphere' a selling point of Mexico Open
Damon Hack joins Golf Today from the Mexico Open at Vidanta, describing the atmosphere of the event and the layout of the course ahead of the action in Nuevo Vallarta.
Niemann among special invites to 2024 Masters
Matt Adams and Eamon Lynch offer their thoughts on Thorbjørn Olesen, Ryo Hisatsune and Joaquin Niemann being extended special invitations to the 2024 Masters.
Roundtable: Analyzing Rory's global tour comments
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's vision for a Champions League-style world golf tour, examining if the concept is realistic and somethin fans would want to see.
Roundtable: Are PGA Tour stars being outshined?
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the trajectory of the PGA Tour with stars being challenged by upcoming young players.
Roundtable: Spieth's DQ, Tiger's future
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Patrick Cantlay's struggles, Tiger Woods' withdrawal during the Genesis Invitational and Jordan Spieth's disqualification for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy tells Kira K. Dixon about his excitement for the Genesis Invitational, driven largely by his love for Riviera Country Club, and the Golf Today crew analyzes McIlroy's state of mind ahead of the event.