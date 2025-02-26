Watch Now
FSU's Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
Luke Clanton joins Golf Today to discuss his chance to earn a PGA Tour Card at the Cognizant Classic, the lessons he's learned through golf and more.
Up Next
Lowry explains why Ryder Cup is so special
Lowry explains why Ryder Cup is so special
Shane Lowry joins Golf Today to react to Keegan Bradley's comments on "Full Swing," break down why the Ryder Cup means so much to him, discuss his relationship with Rory McIlroy and more.
FSU’s Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
FSU's Clanton looking to earn PGA Tour card
Luke Clanton joins Golf Today to discuss his chance to earn a PGA Tour Card at the Cognizant Classic, the lessons he's learned through golf and more.
Bradley’s comments fueling Ryder Cup rivalry
Bradley's comments fueling Ryder Cup rivalry
Damon Hack joins Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup comments which were aired on "Full Swing," breaking down how 38-year-old added another layer to the rivalry between the United States and Europe.
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain
Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald joins Golf Today from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens to discuss the success of European players on the PGA Tour this season, how he'll build team camaraderie, and more.
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
Spieth outlines next steps following wrist surgery
The Golf Today crew analyzes Jordan Spieth reflecting on his road to recovery from wrist surgery and outlining his next steps ahead of the 2025 Cognizant Classic.
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Questions remain with PGA Tour-PIF negotiations
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the latest PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and provide the latest on the negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Kim’s AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
Kim's AimPoint putt not the most egregious offense
The Golf Today crew reacts to A-lim Kim using AimPoint on a very short putt at the Honda LPGA Thailand and explain why changes must be made, despite Kim's usage not being the worst offense.
PGA Tour has ‘leverage’ in talks with LIV Golf
PGA Tour has 'leverage' in talks with LIV Golf
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to assess the fallout from Jay Monahan and Tiger Woods' White House visit, detailing potential next steps and timelines as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf work towards a deal.
Nordqvist: An ‘honor’ to be Solheim Cup captain
Nordqvist: An 'honor' to be Solheim Cup captain
Anna Nordqvist, who has played in nine Solheim Cups during her accomplished career, joins Golf Today to discuss what it means to be named captain of the 2026 European team.
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Golf Today discusses all things Tiger Woods after the death of his mother, questioning when he will make his next PGA Tour appearance and recapping his performance for Jupiter Links in a TGL match against New York.