McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 13 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal DQ to Alex Bowman after “avoidable” infraction
NBA: San Antonio Spurs-Media Day
Fantasy basketball Top 10 centers: 2024-25 Draft Kit, player profiles, stats, projections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_standrewscollegiaterd1_241014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State
ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 13 NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal DQ to Alex Bowman after “avoidable” infraction
NBA: San Antonio Spurs-Media Day
Fantasy basketball Top 10 centers: 2024-25 Draft Kit, player profiles, stats, projections
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/vtrswodksf2gv2vw3vjd
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_standrewscollegiaterd1_241014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State
ffhh_breece.jpg
Look at Hall, Allen over bets for Bills-Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win

October 14, 2024 03:16 PM
Matt McCarty turned his momentum from the Korn Ferry Tour into a victory at the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA Tour start.
Up Next
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_noahgoodwin_241009.jpg
7:50
Goodwin trusting process that earned PGA Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ronsirakhit_241009.jpg
7:00
Korda’s dominant year will lead to Rolex award
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241009.jpg
6:05
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bradleydeskintvv2_241008.jpg
8:58
Bradley: Ryder Cup captaincy comes first
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
9:37
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241008.jpg
14:28
How will Bradley experiment go at Ryder Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_donaldeskintv_241008.jpg
10:02
Ryder Cup repeat next on Donald’s challenge list
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_241003.jpg
4:59
HLs: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_dunhilllinkschampionship_241002.jpg
8:31
DP World Tour top stars set to compete at Dunhill
Now Playing