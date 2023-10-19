 Skip navigation
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
25 for College Football’s Top 25

Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
Riley could be ‘ready to jump’ to an NFL team
Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Giants

Mickelson confident more players are coming to LIV

October 19, 2023 02:19 PM
Phil Mickelson is calling for changes after the OWGR denied points from LIV Golf events and predicts that LIV's merger framework with the PGA Tour could allow for more players to go to LIV.
6:16
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
1:20
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
11:58
Mickelson confident more players are coming to LIV
1:10
Buhai leads at the BMW Ladies Championship
5:46
Morikawa, Schauffele facing pressure at ZOZO
9:55
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
4:26
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
9:43
Robson’s respect made him the voice of The Open
4:06
U.S. golfers look to return to form post-Ryder Cup
12:54
Does Race to Dubai dilute DP World Tour?
