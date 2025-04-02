Watch Now
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Check in on the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings following the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Up Next
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
Check in on the Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 standings following the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
McCarty: 'I feel really good' heading into Masters
Matt McCarty joins Golf Today to discuss his meteoric rise from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour, his preparation for the Masters Tournament and his emphasis on recovery and building muscle as a professional golfer.
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
Horschel: 'Had a blast' at TGL, happy with buy-in
No one brought more flare to TGL than Billy Horschel, who joins the show to talk about his experience in the inaugural season and how happy he is with the buy-in from players before looking ahead to Augusta.
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
How the Augusta National Women's Amateur took off
Steve Burkowski reports from Georgia on Rianne Malixi's back injury before explaining how the Augusta National Women's Amateur grew in stature and naming a couple players to watch this weekend.
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
Previewing Augusta National Women's Amateur field
Morgan Pressel tells Golf Today who she's watching among an Augusta National Women's Amateur field that's as deep as ever, including Lottie Woad, Asterisk Talley and a "superstar" struggling with a back injury.
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
Romero: Ready for 'just another round' at Augusta
Kiara Romero tells Golf Today about her mindset heading into the Augusta National Women's Amateur, how she's learned from her first experience in the event, her favorite things about the course and more.
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
Who to watch ahead of Masters past 'upper tier'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the clear top favorites in the field at The Masters, as well as some other names — Jon Rahm among them — who'll be worth a close look leading up to Augusta.
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
Roundtable: Rory's elbow issue; Tosti, Lee's pace
Rory McIlroy said his elbow is bothering him. Ten days from The Masters, is it a concern? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today for a roundtable to talk about that, Alejandro Tosti's pace of play and more.
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
Butch Harmon knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in The Masters. He joins Golf Today to explain why it's the easiest major to prepare for, Rory McIlroy trending up before Augusta, Viktor Hovland and more.