Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
Golf Today Roundtable discusses how the weight of shooting a 59 has changed over the last decade, if the PGA Tour needs to increase the difficulty of their courses, and their expectations for Ryder Cup captains.
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
Golf Today explores Rory McIlroy's outlook for the Genesis Scottish Open, explaining why his real test will come at The Open before pivoting to Bryson DeChambeau's rising stardom after the U.S. Open.
LIV Golf at center of storylines entering The Open
The Golf Today desk breaks down the top storylines as The Open approaches, from Jon Rahm trying to battle back into major relevance to the potential impact if a LIV golfer wins another major.
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
Amy Rogers speaks with Neal Shipley, Justin Lower, Davis Thompson and Wesley Bryan about their mindset ahead of the John Deere Classic with The Open qualification at stake.
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
Frank Bensel Jr. shares how he accomplished a rare feat at the U.S. Senior Open, becoming the first player in USGA championship history to make back-to-back holes-in-one.
Highlights: Bland outlasts Fujita at USSO
Watch highlights from Richard Bland's dramatic victory over Hiroyuki Fujita at the U.S. Senior Open, where the 51-year-old won a four-hole playoff for back-to-back senior major victories.
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.