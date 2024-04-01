 Skip navigation
USAC announces four-race Porsche Endurance Challenge North America schedule for 2024
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
The Masters - Round Three
Masters Tournament field: Who’s qualified for invitations to Augusta National

Is Korda's streak the start of a run of dominance?

April 1, 2024 02:30 PM
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.
Up Next
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Now Playing
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
4:00
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Now Playing
nbc_gt_roundtable_240401.jpg
5:58
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
Now Playing
nbc_gt_migliacciointrv_240401__614733.jpg
5:57
Migliaccio’s keys to Augusta National Women’s Am.
Now Playing
nbc_gt_zakintrv_240327.jpg
6:55
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
Now Playing
nbc_gt_cdwfinau_240327.jpg
4:22
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Now Playing
nbc_gt_malnatiintrv_240327.jpg
14:55
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_gt_damonschefflerclark_240327.jpg
6:07
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Now Playing
nbc_gt_announcezambri_240326.jpg
7:10
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Now Playing
nbc_gt_sambachintrv_240326.jpg
5:37
Sambach expects to contend in 4th trip to Augusta
Now Playing