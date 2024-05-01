Watch Now
DiBitetto 'excited to be at home' in regionals
North Carolina head coach Andrew DiBitetto discusses the Tar Heels getting to play at home in the NCAA regionals, plus his team's mindset going into the NCAA Tournament.
How winning 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson impacted Day
Jason Day reflects on how winning the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson restored his confidence, and how his current golf game compares to last year.
Spieth channels his focus on CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Jordan Spieth joins Golf Today as he competes in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, sharing insights on playing in his home state of Texas and his approach to the game after missing the cut for the Masters.
Assessing Tiger’s chances at the PGA Championship
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner discuss Tiger Woods' chances of winning the PGA Championship and his Today Show interview, where he detailed his Masters experience and the Sunday Red launch.
Bold predictions for the 2024 PGA Championship
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner reveal their bold predictions ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, including their eyebrow-raising picks to take home the prestigious title.
Vanderbilt ‘thrilled’ with getting No. 1 seed
Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh talks about the Commodores getting the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Championships and looks ahead to the tournament.
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
Take a look at the updated standings for the Aon Swing 5 and Next 10, which qualify players for upcoming PGA Tour Signature Events if they aren't qualified already.
Corpuz: Last year’s USWO win still sinking in
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Women's Open Media Day at Lancaster Country Club, her USWO defense, how last year's win is still sinking in, Nelly Korda, her friendship with Sahith Theegala and more.
Spieth ‘searching’ going into CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Rex Hoggard and the Golf Today crew discuss realistic expectations for Jordan Spieth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week and debate if he's still a top-25 player on the PGA Tour.