Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice
Austin Hill to run five NASCAR Cup races with sponsor United Rentals
ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2016 - Day 6
2025 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule

nbc_dls_marchmadness_250324.jpg
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
penske_site.jpg
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
nbc_cbb_storylines_250324.jpg
Big Ten, Calipari top NCAA Tournament storylines

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together

March 24, 2025 01:11 PM
The Ontario Boys -- Liam Fischer, Beck Ljungberg and Caleb Patry -- join Golf Today to explain how their memorable journey to TPC Sawgrass for The Players came together, as well as their TGL trip and future golf plans.
nbc_golf_ontarioboys_250324.jpg
8:01
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
nbc_golf_gt_justinreidint_250324.jpg
5:56
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
hovland_site.jpg
9:45
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
nbc_golf_gt_walkerintv_250319.jpg
4:53
Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
nbc_golf_gt_schauffeleintv_250319.jpg
1:40
Schauffele hoping to ‘sharpen up’ in Palm Harbor
nbc_golf_gt_faxon_250319.jpg
9:46
Rory eyes ‘multiple majors’ after Players triumph
nbc_golf_valspar_250318.jpg
3:10
Fleetwood: Valspar’s Copperhead fits how I play
nbc_golf_gt_playersandmedia_250318.jpg
4:51
Media, golfer relationship need not be adversarial
nbc_golf_gt_roryplayersv2_250318.jpg
3:20
How important is Rory’s Players win in career arc?
nbc_golf_gt_abergpotgieterv2_250305.jpg
7:01
Åberg ‘a testament’ to PGA Tour University program
