Harrington: PGA Tour's new proposal is 'terrible'
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposed changes to field sizes, exemptions and the removal of the Monday Qualifiers.
Lincicome explains her decision to retire
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to talk about her retirement from full-time, professional golf, reflect on her career and more.
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Legendary LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad, a 24-year-old native of Sweden, joined Golf Today to talk about her transition from college to professional golf after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2025.
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Rory McIlroy was typically honest ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, touching on his focus on his swing as well as the impact of the U.S. presidential election on PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations.
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Tim O'Neal joins Golf Today to talk about the meaning of his Dominion Energy Charity Classic win and his journey to his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss some of the biggest storylines surrounding the LPGA Tour, including Ruoning Yin winning the Maybank Championship and Caitlin Clark's upcoming LPGA pro-am appearance.
PGA Tour golfers have ‘concerns’ about proposal
Brentley Romine, Todd Lewis, and Rex Hoggard join the Golf Today roundtable discussion to break down how PGA Tour players feel about the latest proposed changes that could come into play in 2026.
Discussing proposed changes to the 2026 PGA TOUR
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposal to reduce field size and change eligibility in 2026, which will go before the policy board in November.